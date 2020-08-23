Kristmann, John A.

Fortified by the Holy Sacraments, John A. Kristmann, 92, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Franz Kristmann. Mr. Kristmann was preceded in death by his first wife, Laurencia, dear mother of his four children, Mark, John (Ramona), Diana (John) Rewczuk and Deborah (Dave) Huitt. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A life-long St. Louisan, Mr. Kristmann graduated from Cleveland High School before serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. After attending Harris Teachers College, he began his career as a cartographer at the Aeronautical Chart & Information Center in south St. Louis in 1948. During his long career at ACIC (later merged into the Defense Mapping Agency), Mr. Kristmann held several positions of responsibility and leadership. As part of his work, he traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central & South America. He retired from DMA in 1982 as the Assistant Deputy Director for Plans and Requirements.

Mr. Kristmann was an avid reader of history and would often combine that knowledge with tales of his travel exploits in special presentations to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and had a special place in his heart for the Missouri Tigers and the old St. Louis Browns. He always gave his best and his greatest joy was being with his family who loved him dearly.

Services: A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., Oakville, MO. 63129. Memorial contributions in Mr. Kristmann's name may be made to a charity of choice.