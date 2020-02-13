|
|
McArthur, John A. "Johnny Mac"
1927-2020
92, on February 10, 2020. Born in St. Louis, John attended Cleveland High School before joining the Army in 1946. He founded Johnny Mac's Sporting Goods in 1967 and later developed the Johnny Mac's Sports Complex through his love of sports and continued support for youth activities. Johnny loved his family and gave generously to the community through his sponsorships of hundreds of youth sports teams. He will be remembered for his kindness, fairness and loyalty.
John officiated football and umpired baseball from the high school level through the Big Eight Conference. He was a lifetime member of the National Softball Association and an inductee of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for his dedication to umpiring.
Loving father to John (Julia), Jerry (Elaine), Bob (Martha) and Rick (Dianna). Grandfather to John, Kerri, Matt, Nick, Courtney, Bob, Melissa, Michael, Peter and Joseph, and great-grandfather of 12. He is survived by his former wife Mary Rose Del Pietro. Predeceased by his former wife, Eleanor, his son Michael, and daughter-in-law Terri McArthur.
John's family is grateful for the care he received at Delmar Gardens South and the deGreef Hospice Home.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., from 3-8 p.m., Monday, February 17. Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gene Slay's Boys and Girls Club, 2525 S. 11th St., 63104.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020