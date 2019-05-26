|
Miller, John A. Sunday, May 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late Deborah Miller; beloved father of Becky Miller; dear son of June and the late Johnnie E. Miller; dear brother of Jana (James) Otwell, Juanita (Gene) Stunckel and Judy (Bill) Donaldson; loving son-in-law of Leroy and the late Betty Rosa; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Mr. Miller was a proud member of UAW for over 42 years. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, May 28, 10:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 6-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019