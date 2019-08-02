John A. Ortwig

Ortwig, John A. 78 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynda (nee Sloss) Ortwig; loving father of Julie (Danny) McTurnan, Connie (Cliff) Oakey, Dawn (Josh) Koch, Tiffany (Jason) Barfield, Scott J. Kempf, and the late John Alan Ortwig; cherished grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 3; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5th, from HUTCHENS Mortuary to St. Sabina Catholic Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley Industries in memory of John would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, Aug. 4th, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
