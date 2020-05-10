John A. Schulte
Schulte, John A. May 7, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Mary L. Schulte (nee Bauer). Dearest father of Mark (Maria Cristina) Schulte. Loving Papa of Javier Schulte. Predeceased by his dear brother Joseph (Judy) Schulte and his parents Francis J. and Adele G. (nee Gore) Schulte. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121 appreciated. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
