Works, John A. Jr.

age 75, died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at his home, the Greystone in St. Louis. Born August 25, 1944 in St. Paul Minnesota, he was the first child of John Arthur Works Sr. and Sarah Lorraine Works (Cumming). He attended Yale University, graduated with honors in 1966, and received a Master's and PHD from University of Wisconsin in African History. His academic career spanned the globe from Maiduguri University, Nigeria to University of MO, St. Louis, where he retired as an Associate Professor of African History in 1997.

He is survived by his husband Howard Logan, of St. Louis, his brother Robert F. Works of Grand Cayman Island, and his sister Sarah W. Freeman, Mendota Heights, MN, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with reception following at the church. Donations (in lieu of flowers) to Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108 or donors choice. An expanded obituary can be found at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com