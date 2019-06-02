Zurheide, John A. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Zurheide (nee Barrett); dear father and father-in-law of Amanda (Mike) Sansone, Melissa (Matt) Gonzales and Matthew (Natalie) Zurheide; loving grandfather of Zach, Abby, Ella, Alex, Raymond and Amelia; dear son of the late Raymond and Eileen Zurheide; dear brother of Tom Zurheide; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Wed., June 5, 9:30 a.m. to Holy Trinity Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Evelyn's House appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Tuesday. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019