Rachid, John Ajege
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born January 7, 1930. Beloved brother of Deacon Martin John Rachid (Lillian; deceased) of Flint, Michigan; son of deceased parents Ajege and Martha Rachid; cherished cousin of Mary Ann and Harry Farrar.
John served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for the USPS for 38 years and retired in 2011. He was a member of St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral.
He was a very kind, caring and thoughtful person. He had a warm smile, great sense of humor and a compassionate heart. He lived a wholesome and simple life. His personality and attitude about life was an example to live by. John will forever have a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace my brother and our cousin John. We love you and will miss you.
Services: Burial private. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, 63123.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020