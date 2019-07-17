Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Allen Miller. View Sign Service Information Hutchens Mortuary 675 Graham Road Florissant , MO 63031 (314)-831-3100 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hutchens Mortuary 675 Graham Road Florissant , MO 63031 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Hutchens Mortuary 675 Graham Road Florissant , MO 63031 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Angela Merici 3860 N. Highway 67 Florissant , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miller, John Allen 87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, and surrounded by the love of his family, went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana, to Martin and Madeline (nee Wolf) Miller and was the fourth oldest of five children. He passed away of natural causes at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, Missouri after a short stay. John was an avid lifelong golfer, beginning at age 10 at the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, IN, where he started as a caddy. He played on the Mater Dei High School and University of Evansville golf teams. He was a very accomplished golfer, achieving 6 holes-in-one, and shooting his age from his early 70s into his 80s, including a low round of 69. He played many famous courses around the world including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. He graduated cum laude from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering and earned a Master's in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He joined McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis in 1960, where he worked in a variety of advanced systems engineering positions until he retired in 1987. He met his wife Janet (nee McGath) Miller in Cincinnati in 1954 and they wed on May 12, 1956. John is survived by his wife Janet Miller of Florissant, MO, his sisters Jean Anson and Kathleen (Don) Marrs of Evansville, IN, his sons Mark (Susan) Miller of Atlanta, GA, and Lance Miller of Bradenton, FL, his grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Chelsea, Chance, Faith, Hope, Nicholas, and Jacob, great grandchildren Everette and Ada, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Madeline Miller, his sisters Marilyn Miller and Mary Jo Barnes, and his sons Christopher Miller and David Miller. Services: Visitation will be at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO, on Friday, July 19, from 4:00-9:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00-9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO. Interment will be at St. Ferdinand Cemetery.

