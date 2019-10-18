|
Tackes, John Anderson
54, died on October 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dr. Linda Ann Tackes (nee' Weisenborn) for 26 years, and the loving father of three beautiful children, Joseph, 23, Julia, 21, and Jacob 17. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Tackes, and his nephew, Christopher. He is survived by his dear brothers, Mark (Sue), Mike (Kim), and Matt (Linda), and their children, Aimee (Chris), Erin, Alicia (Cory), Alexander (Kate and daughter Addy), Allison, Luke, and Adam. He is also survived by Linda's mother, Betty Weisenborn, Linda's brother Greg Weisenborn (Charlene), and their children Katie and John. And countless other family and friends who he loved dearly.
John was a steadfast and devout follower of Christ and his faith was paramount to his life. He was a valued member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he served in various positions for decades, most recently as an elder. John had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, part of which he developed as a history major at University of Missouri – St. Louis. The rest of which he gained from his love of literature and learning. John was a lover of all people and cultures, and spent time in Taiwan learning Chinese, of which he was a lifelong student. John was a passionate believer in the United States' Constitution, a value he developed at the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law. John put his passion to work as an Administrative Law Judge and Appeals Referee with the State of Missouri, and a consultant and contributor with The Constitutional Coalition.
John was incredibly proud of his children, and never missed a hockey or baseball game, or swim meet. He spent his summers driving across the country, ferrying his boys to baseball and hockey tournaments. John loved going to Door County and sharing stories of the Tackes family's migration from Luxembourg to Wisconsin. John was a proud supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Baylor Athletics, Kirkwood Youth Hockey, and the Ladue Hockey Club.
Services: His family is receiving visitors at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., on Sunday October 20, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. Following a private internment, a Celebration of John's Life will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr. (at Hanley Rd.), Clayton, MO, 63105, on Monday, October 21, at 3:00 PM. Welcome reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Central Presbyterian Church's Mercy & Compassion Ministries, the Ladue Horton Watkins High School Dance Marathon for Children's Miracle Network, The Constitutional Coalition, or The Micah Project Honduras.