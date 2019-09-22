Baumgartner, John
Passed in peace Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 in the presence of his children at age 71. Loving father of Jane, Peter (Anne), Rebecca (Henry) Herrera. Proud grandfather of Isaac Herrera; survived by brothers Thomas (Dorothy), Jerome (Sharon) and David (Mary Ellen), nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. John will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a devoted father, loyal friend, proud U.S. Army Veteran, accomplished craftsman, and quick-witted character. Services: Services to be held Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in South St. Louis. Memorial Gathering beginning 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Committal 1 p.m. to follow at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery. Donations appreciated to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in St. Louis. Funeral arrangements by St. Louis Cremation. Full obituary can be viewed at ttps:/stlouiscremation.com/obituary-listings/