Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Bernsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernsen, John Jack passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian Bernsen for 70 years; dear father and father-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Bernsen, Chris (Steve) Roberts, and Nancy (Bob) Brasfield. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Dan) Szeezil, Craig (Sheila) Gracey, Curt Gracey (deceased), Brett Gracey, Corey (Sean) White, Jill (Dan) Romano, Garry (Elma) Garrison, Julie (Ray) Katke; and great-grandfather, better known as G-pa. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and a friend to many. Jack was a St. Louis McBride graduate, class of 1945. He also served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the Glaziers Local Union #513 for more than forty years, then spent his retirement years working and playing golf at Berry Hill Golf Course. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends. Services: A celebration of Jack's life will be held on July 2nd at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, Missouri. Visitation will be held in the Church Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Ronald McDonald house or any .









Bernsen, John Jack passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian Bernsen for 70 years; dear father and father-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Bernsen, Chris (Steve) Roberts, and Nancy (Bob) Brasfield. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Dan) Szeezil, Craig (Sheila) Gracey, Curt Gracey (deceased), Brett Gracey, Corey (Sean) White, Jill (Dan) Romano, Garry (Elma) Garrison, Julie (Ray) Katke; and great-grandfather, better known as G-pa. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and a friend to many. Jack was a St. Louis McBride graduate, class of 1945. He also served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the Glaziers Local Union #513 for more than forty years, then spent his retirement years working and playing golf at Berry Hill Golf Course. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends. Services: A celebration of Jack's life will be held on July 2nd at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, Missouri. Visitation will be held in the Church Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Ronald McDonald house or any . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.