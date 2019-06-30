Bernsen, John Jack passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian Bernsen for 70 years; dear father and father-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Bernsen, Chris (Steve) Roberts, and Nancy (Bob) Brasfield. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Dan) Szeezil, Craig (Sheila) Gracey, Curt Gracey (deceased), Brett Gracey, Corey (Sean) White, Jill (Dan) Romano, Garry (Elma) Garrison, Julie (Ray) Katke; and great-grandfather, better known as G-pa. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and a friend to many. Jack was a St. Louis McBride graduate, class of 1945. He also served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Jack was a member of the Glaziers Local Union #513 for more than forty years, then spent his retirement years working and playing golf at Berry Hill Golf Course. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends. Services: A celebration of Jack's life will be held on July 2nd at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, Missouri. Visitation will be held in the Church Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Ronald McDonald house or any .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019