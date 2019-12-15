|
Biesterfeldt, John "Paul"
lived a life full of smiles from June 25, 1926 until his passing on Dec. 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Adrienne (nee Shepard). Survived by children Claire McCarty and Randall (Lori), and grandsons Grant and Curtis. He will be remembered as the kindest of men, who everyone liked to be around. Services: Vis. Sun., Dec. 22, 2-4 pm, Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester, Kirkwood. Interment private. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019