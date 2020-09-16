Bettag, John C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church and passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Loving husband to Mary Beth Bettag, father to Stephanie (Bob) Croghan, John (Lisa) Bettag, Jeff, Stacey (Dan) Sandweg, Christine (Eric) Hendricks and Stephen (Jennifer) Bettag. Wonderful Grandpa to Molly, Ryan, Drew, Meg, Kylie, Annie, Lilly, Chelsea, Alex, Catherine, Neil, Jillian, Genevieve, Nolan, Cece, Emma and Bella. Wonderful brother, godfather, uncle and friend.

Jack loved anything that revolved around his family. Jack and Mary Beth loved their car trips to many of the Blessed Shrines in the US. He loved his garden and enjoyed golf. Jack started his career with Southwestern Bell in '58 and retired in '91. He served as a Reserve in the Coast Guard. He was a Distinguished Toastmaster and three term Lemay Fire District Board Member. His Catholic faith defined his life, a legacy to his family.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, September 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Andrews or St. Martin of Tours Parish appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.