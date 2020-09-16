1/
John C. Bettag
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettag, John C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church and passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Loving husband to Mary Beth Bettag, father to Stephanie (Bob) Croghan, John (Lisa) Bettag, Jeff, Stacey (Dan) Sandweg, Christine (Eric) Hendricks and Stephen (Jennifer) Bettag. Wonderful Grandpa to Molly, Ryan, Drew, Meg, Kylie, Annie, Lilly, Chelsea, Alex, Catherine, Neil, Jillian, Genevieve, Nolan, Cece, Emma and Bella. Wonderful brother, godfather, uncle and friend.

Jack loved anything that revolved around his family. Jack and Mary Beth loved their car trips to many of the Blessed Shrines in the US. He loved his garden and enjoyed golf. Jack started his career with Southwestern Bell in '58 and retired in '91. He served as a Reserve in the Coast Guard. He was a Distinguished Toastmaster and three term Lemay Fire District Board Member. His Catholic faith defined his life, a legacy to his family.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, September 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Andrews or St. Martin of Tours Parish appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved