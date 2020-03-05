|
Wittmann, John C.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Son of the late Merle "Bob" and Margaret Mary Wittmann (nee Gruender); brother of Robert (Maureen) Wittmann, Susan
(Donald) Crawford and Peggy (Michael) Nice; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Service: Visitation at Redemptoristine Monastery (200 Ligouri Dr., Ligouri, "Barnhart" MO 63057), Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 a.m. Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020