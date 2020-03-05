St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Redemptoristine Monastery
200 Ligouri Dr
Ligouri, MO
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Redemptoristine Monastery
200 Ligouri Dr
Ligouri, MO
Wittmann, John C.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Son of the late Merle "Bob" and Margaret Mary Wittmann (nee Gruender); brother of Robert (Maureen) Wittmann, Susan

(Donald) Crawford and Peggy (Michael) Nice; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Service: Visitation at Redemptoristine Monastery (200 Ligouri Dr., Ligouri, "Barnhart" MO 63057), Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 a.m. Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
