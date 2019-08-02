Robertson, John Charles
John Robertson, 93, former St. Louis education and government executive, died peacefully on July 10, 2019. Raised in Michigan, John enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served as an officer in the Pacific theater. He returned to earn bachelor and master's degrees at the University of Michigan where he met his future wife Jeannette. The couple moved to St. Louis for John's appointment as City Manager of Ferguson, Missouri in 1961. In 1965 he was recruited to help expand the nascent St. Louis Community College as its Vice Chancellor. He retired as the Acting Chancellor in 1988, and later moved to Greenfield, Indiana. John volunteered at schools, hospitals, and with disabled adults; he founded the Storytellers Guild, and sang in the University City Methodist Church choir. He was kind, generous, funny, musical, and worldly. John is remembered warmly by his second wife, JoAn, his children Kristin, Carol, Leigh, and Kirk, nine grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased in 2006 by his first wife, Jeannette. For August 9/10 services, tributes, and donations in his honor see www.erleweinmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019