Theiss, John Charles John Charles Theiss, Jr., passed away on April 11, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1929 to the late John and Elva Theiss. John was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Berkel Theiss and by his stepdaughter, Linda Neise LaBruzzo. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Neise Theiss, his stepchildren, Michael Neise, Robyn (Ralph) Crancer and his children, Ann (Russ) Frey, John (Barb) Theiss, Patty (Sandy) Theiss, Jim (Laurie) Theiss, Joe (Joyce) Theiss, Jean Theiss and Steve (Kim) Theiss. John is the proud Pop-Pop of 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John is a graduate of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla. John was a member of the armed services and after his service, he began a lifelong career as a structural engineer. His firm, Theiss Engineering, was recognized for outstanding work and John was especially noted for his expertise in earthquake resistant building design. John loved sports and played college football. John had a big personality and he loved spending time with friends and family and his little companion, JD. His was a life well and fully lived. Services: A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF at JDRF.org and Evelyn's House at bjchospice.org.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.