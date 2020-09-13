Allen, John Christopher "Chris", Sr.

passed away on August 24, 2020, at his home following complications from hip surgery. He is survived by his wife of 49-years and the love of his life, Nancy Leyhe Allen; his two children, John Christopher Allen, Jr. (Isabella) and Elizabeth Allen Rogers (Todd); along with his adoring grandchildren, Eleanor, Lila and Pauline Allen and Abigail and Carter Rogers. To Chris ("Grampy"), they were known as "Nance," "Twig," "Bella," "Bethyboo," "Squints," "El," "Lila," "Polly," "Little Bits," and "Tank." Although their hearts are heavy, they are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for Chris's presence in their lives and the countless ways he shaped them.

Chris was born during World War II on April 18, 1944, at an Army base in Taft, California. His early childhood was spent in Murphys, CA, where the family had settled in the 1840's and where Chris went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. As a teenager, his family moved to Menlo Park, CA. Chris went to Woodside HS and was a multi-sport athlete. After high school, Chris attended the University of Oregon, where he played football as a freshman and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

While at University of Oregon, Chris felt a call to service and joined the ROTC for the United States Army. After graduating college in 1967, Chris was deployed to Fort Knox, KY where he underwent training as an armor officer and later served as an instructor. Following Fort Knox, Chris attended the U.S. Army's Jungle Operations Training Center in Panama before his combat deployment to Vietnam in 1969. During his year-long tour, Chris was a First Lieutenant and pathfinder in the 145th Aviation Battalion ("Golden Hawks"), and his unit completed more than 50 missions in hostile territory during engagements in Vietnam and Cambodia. He served with distinction and was awarded multiple commendations for his valor in action, including the Army Commendation Medal and two Bronze Stars.

Following his service in Vietnam, Chris moved to St. Louis, MO, where he and Nancy married on August 28, 1971. Their marriage was the culmination of one of the great love stories – sparked when they met before Chris's deployment to Panama and kindled by countless letters back and forth between Vietnam (where Chris was coincidentally stationed at "Fire Base Nancy") and Durham, NC (where Nancy was still in college) – and it continued unabated for a lifetime.

For four decades, Chris enjoyed a fulfilling and accomplished career in the energy industry, the first 10 years in St. Louis and the last 30 in Houston, TX. Among other places, Chris's work took him to Ireland and Africa as well as across the United States where he oversaw the development of five power plants in Nevada (El Dorado), Arizona (Desert Basin), Florida (Osceola), Pennsylvania (Huntertown), and Rhode Island (Hope) for Reliant Energy.

What distinguished Chris, however, was neither his achieve- ments nor his heroism. It was his character. Shaped by his modest upbringing, Chris lived life with integrity, with humility, without jealousy, and, instead with gratitude for everything he had. Without exception, Chris's foremost concerns were about those around him, particularly those he loved, and never himself. He lit up every room he entered, filled the hearts of those he encountered with light and laughter, and had countless friends to show for it. He was the very embodiment of grace.

Services: The family wishes to express its gratitude for the outpouring of love from St. Louis, Houston, Indianapolis, Oregon, California, Boston, and the numerous other places throughout the country where Chris touched people's lives. They will gather for a private family service at Ladue Chapel in St. Louis, MO, where he will be interred with military honors. A celebration of Chris's life – as joyful and vibrant as he lived it – will be held in the Spring of 2021.

Second only to his love for his family was Chris's love for his alma mater. In lieu of customary remembrances, Chris's family invites those so moved to make a memorial donation in his name to the University of Oregon Duck Athletic Fund (by mail: Duck Athletic Fund, c/o the University of Oregon Foundation Gift Services, 1720 E. 13th Avenue, Suite 410, Eugene, OR 97403-2253 or online: http://duckfunder.uoregon.edu/hdc). Alternatively, and with equal gratitude, donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (by mail: 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or online: https://vva.org/donate/) to honor the sacrifice of those with whom Chris served or to the Gateway Warrior Foundation of St. Louis, a local organization dedicated to helping veterans in need (by mail: 112 Mound Street, Fenton, Missouri 63026 or online:

http://www.gatewaywarriorfoundation.org/).