Crocker, John C.T. 57, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Keri Crocker; loving father of Caitlin (Josh) Cochran, Juliana Crocker, Annaliesa Crocker, and Charlie Crocker; cherished son of John Jack C.E. (Jennie) and Lily Ann Crocker; treasured brother of Vicki (Steve) Owings; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. John was a musician and later went on to found Club Fitness. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, boating and concert going. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, at The Crossing Church, 114 N. Eatherton Rd., (Chesterfield) at 10 a.m. Interment Lake Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to the Crisis Nursery.www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019