Beckemeier, John D.

Asleep in Jesus on Monday, September 9, 2019 at age 73. The world has lost one of its kindest, gentlest, biggest-hearted men. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Beckemeier; loving father of John Beckemeier, Jr., Christopher (Colleen) Beckemeier, and Melissa (Kenneth) Hegerstroem; dear grandfather of Mikael, Christian, Rachel, Alexander, Camilla & Gracie; great-grandfather of Benjamin; our uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 13, from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 12 p.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Interment St. Paul Churchyard.