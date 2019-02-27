Flynn, John D. Sr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born May 8, 1925 in St. Louis, MO, the youngest child of William T. and Olympia Bieglaar Flynn. He married Geraldine M. Dryden on June 3, 1950. John, who also went by Jack, retired from the former St. John's Mercy Hospital (now Mercy) and also worked at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, as a building superintendent. He was an active member of St. Roch Catholic parish in the Central West End. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II on Guam and at other South Pacific locations. Survivors include his wife, Gerry, along with nine of his eleven children: James, Thomas (Maggie), Fran Scholl (Lin), Julie Green (Damian), Timothy (Kathy Irwin), Daniel, Sally Krueger (Greg), Gigi, and Monica. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Kathleen Dyer and John Flynn Jr.; five brothers and one sister: Edmund, William, Catherine Goelzhauser, Gene, Bob and Owen. Owen's wife, Loretta, survives in St. Louis county. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Blvd. at Rosedale, St. Louis, on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday, March 1 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials appreciated to St. Roch Church, Sisters of Mercy, 2039 Geyer Rd., St. Louis 63131 or to White House Retreat, 7400 Christopher Dr., St. Louis 63129. Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Flynn Sr..
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019