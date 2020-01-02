Tapella, John D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Irene Tapella (nee Theismann); dearest mother of Linda (the late Tom) Maloney and Betty (Daniel Thornton) Tapella; dear son of the late Paul and Carolina Tapella; brother of the late Louise (Lloyd Sr.) Duncan; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

John served his country in the United States Army as a PFC during WWII. He worked 36 years for McDonnell Douglas as an Experimental Mechanic.

Services: Service Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home, 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136. Visitation Sunday, January 5 and Monday, January 6, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com