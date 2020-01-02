John D. Tapella

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Tapella.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tapella, John D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Irene Tapella (nee Theismann); dearest mother of Linda (the late Tom) Maloney and Betty (Daniel Thornton) Tapella; dear son of the late Paul and Carolina Tapella; brother of the late Louise (Lloyd Sr.) Duncan; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

John served his country in the United States Army as a PFC during WWII. He worked 36 years for McDonnell Douglas as an Experimental Mechanic.

Services: Service Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home, 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136. Visitation Sunday, January 5 and Monday, January 6, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.