Young, John D.

November 13, 2019. Much loved partner of Linda Faille. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Young, dear brother of Eddie, Katie Fechter, Joe, and Matt Young. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Service on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., High Ridge Church of Christ, 3512 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, MO 63049. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Animal Protective Association are appreciated.