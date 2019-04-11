Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Costello. View Sign

Costello, John David passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 48 years of the late Mary Costello; loving father of Dana (Sam) Hoeper, Kenya (Mark) Bumgarner, Cleatra (Rudy) Noel; adoring grandfather of Emily, Ellen, Anna, Luke, the late Chad, Lisa, and great-grandfather; dear brother of Jerry Costello; steadfast friend to many. John served four years in the United States Air Force, stationed with the 6950th Radio Squadron at Chicksands, England. He played on the Chicksands USAFE basketball team, winning the 1954-55 all England championship title and playing in the European championship games. Many special memories and lifetime friends were made during this time. He was a graduate and loyal alumna of Kansas State University and member and chapter president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was a lifelong sports fan, an avid reader on many topics, a natural dancer, a born conversationalist. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime, anywhere. After retiring from Tenneco, where he was a longtime employee, he and Mary enjoyed traveling, playing golf, organizing reunions, and volunteering with Telephone Pioneers of America and the Special Olympics. Dear to his heart were the countless hours spent taking care of his grandchildren and following them in their sports. He was always the proud, number one fan of his grandchildren. He was one of the most appreciative, thoughtful, forgiving people his family knew. He saved every card, note, letter, picture, article he received from family and friends; an archive of love. He had a gift of making each person around him feel cherished and unique. A phone conversation with his daughters and grandchildren never ended without an I love you. He will be remembered and treasured as a devoted and dutiful son, husband, father and grandfather. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Kansas State University or Sigma Alpha Epsilon at Kansas State University. Visit





3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

