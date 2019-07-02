John David Keen

Keen, John David Age 47, of Highlands Ranch, CO. John fortified with the Sacraments of the Church, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 after a brief battle with brain cancer. Services: A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO (TODAY) Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Keen Donation Fund and sent to Ellis Family Services, C/O Carrie Keen, 13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127. Please visit John's life sketch and tribute wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
