John David Keen

  • "My condolences to the Keen family. God bless "
    - Joe Johnson
  • "We are so very sorry to hear of Johns passing! Prayers of..."
    - Kevin and Dede Rouse
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your..."
    - Tom Phillips
  • "John was such a kind human. I am grateful for knowing him...."
    - Connie Anderst
  • "Troy and myself send the most heartfelt condolences to you."
    - Eric Dumas
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO
80127
(720)-344-8565
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd
Highlands Ranch, CO
Keen, John David Age 47, of Highlands Ranch, CO. John fortified with the Sacraments of the Church, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 after a brief battle with brain cancer. Services: A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO (TODAY) Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Keen Donation Fund and sent to Ellis Family Services, C/O Carrie Keen, 13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127. Please visit John's life sketch and tribute wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
