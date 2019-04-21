Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Lipscomb. View Sign

Lipscomb, John David of St. Louis, died Monday, April 15, 2019, after a brief illness. John was born in St. Louis on March 28, 1934, to Vergil and Gussie Pitchford Lipscomb, and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael, half-sister Judy McCaffrey and Celeste C. Lipscomb his wife of 37 years. He is survived by his sister Jane LaBonte of St. Louis, half-brother James Lipscomb of Harbor Springs, MI, his children John D. Lipscomb, Jr. (Adrianne) of Ocean Ridge, FL, Eloise Lisa Reynolds (Kent) of St. Louis, and Joshua C. Lipscomb (Susan Schmalhausen) of Tampa, FL, his step-children Cress R. Bohnn, M.D. of Park City, UT, and Chandler B. Gray (Bob) of New Braunfels, TX, six grand and step-grand children to whom he was known as Big Daddy, and by his loving friend and companion Emily Crook of Nashville, TN. John was a proud and dedicated member of the Saint Louis Country Day School Class of 1952. He attended Cornell and Washington Universities. He spent his career in the shoe manufacturing and retailing businesses. An avid golfer, hunter and angler, John also derived great pleasure from his gardening and volunteer work for Missouri Veterans Endeavor. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Louis Country Club on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For those wishing to remember John, contributions to MICDS, 101 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124 or to Missouri Veterans Endeavor, 8410 Engler Park Ct., St. John, MO 63114 will be deeply appreciated. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL





Lipscomb, John David of St. Louis, died Monday, April 15, 2019, after a brief illness. John was born in St. Louis on March 28, 1934, to Vergil and Gussie Pitchford Lipscomb, and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael, half-sister Judy McCaffrey and Celeste C. Lipscomb his wife of 37 years. He is survived by his sister Jane LaBonte of St. Louis, half-brother James Lipscomb of Harbor Springs, MI, his children John D. Lipscomb, Jr. (Adrianne) of Ocean Ridge, FL, Eloise Lisa Reynolds (Kent) of St. Louis, and Joshua C. Lipscomb (Susan Schmalhausen) of Tampa, FL, his step-children Cress R. Bohnn, M.D. of Park City, UT, and Chandler B. Gray (Bob) of New Braunfels, TX, six grand and step-grand children to whom he was known as Big Daddy, and by his loving friend and companion Emily Crook of Nashville, TN. John was a proud and dedicated member of the Saint Louis Country Day School Class of 1952. He attended Cornell and Washington Universities. He spent his career in the shoe manufacturing and retailing businesses. An avid golfer, hunter and angler, John also derived great pleasure from his gardening and volunteer work for Missouri Veterans Endeavor. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Louis Country Club on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For those wishing to remember John, contributions to MICDS, 101 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124 or to Missouri Veterans Endeavor, 8410 Engler Park Ct., St. John, MO 63114 will be deeply appreciated. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

314-721-1870 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close