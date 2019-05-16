Severson, John David, USAF (Ret) dear husband of Dorothy (nee Gunlock), father of Erik and Robin; grand- father of Ryne, Kaitlyn, and Zane Robertson, brother of Edith (Gene) Johnson, uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, brother and grandson Hunter. After retiring from the USAF, John taught at St. John's Lutheran School in Arnold and Windsor Middle School in Imperial. Services: Memorial Service Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9907 Sappington Rd., Sunset Hills, MO followed by food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Intl, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019