Powers, John "Jack" Dolan Jr.

82-Fortified in the Sacrament of the Holy Mother Church, February 25, 2020. Son of the late J. Dolan & Anna Marie Powers. Beloved husband of Bette Powers (nee Trigg). Loving father of Dolan (Lisa), Bob, Macy and Amy. Dear grandfather of Jennifer, Melissa, Jamie, Kimberly, Samantha, Daniel and Sean. Cherished great-grandfather of Madison, Shayne, Savanah, Levi, Tyler and Kai. Brother of late Pat (the late Roy) Pavlack, Mary (the late Joseph) Elmendorf, late Theresa (the late Dale) Gibbar, Anna Marie (Gerald) Lammers, Judy (Gene) Powers and brother in-law Robert "Bob" Trigg. Cousin and uncle. 36 years of service as MCD/Boeing employee.

Services: Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 am March 7, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church O'Fallon, MO with Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Assumption St. Vincent De Paul.