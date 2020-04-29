Appal, John E. Baptized with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on April 26, 2020. Beloved son of Gene and Jane (nee Walz) Appal; loving brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer (Derrick) Redd and Julie (Brian) Hoener; cherished uncle of Amari, Isaiah, Summer, Radley, Raygan, River, and Rhen; dear cousin, nephew and friend of many. John was a good man and will be missed greatly. Service PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, donationss to the Salvation Army in memory of John would be appreciated. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.