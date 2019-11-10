John E. "Jack" Koeller

Koeller, John E. 'Jack'

78 yrs., Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., November 6, 2019.

Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Morhmann); dear father of Laura Ravenscraft, Lisa (Tom) Lard, John J. Koeller and the late Christopher Koeller; dear grandfather of Christopher, Andrew, Madison and Claire Ravenscraft, Alison and Audrey Lard and loving great-grandfather. Dear brother of Joseph and Gary (Sherry) Koeller; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Jack was a McBride H.S. graduate, served in the U.S. Army, was a St. Louis City Police Officer, and worked at Boeing for 36 years as a Security Guard. Jack was a friend to many and never met a stranger.

Services: Memorial Visitation 9-10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 with Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Cletus Church, St. Charles. Memorials to Backstoppers. Hutchens Funeral Homes.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
