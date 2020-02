Staples, John E.

With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John (Jack) Staples on January 14, 2020.

John (Jack) Staples was a well-respected man, who practiced dentistry in Kirkwood for over 40 years. He is survived by his daughter Caryl-Lynn, son Christopher and grandchildren Victoria, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Madison and Douglas.

There will be no services at this time.