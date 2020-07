Sullentrop, John E.

passed on Saturday July 25, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born on March 28, 1960 in Oakville, Mo and was third generation owner of W.C. Sullentrop & Sons Appliance.

Services: Visitation 9:00 am Saturday August 1, 2020 St. Joseph Parish, Imperial, Mo followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Donations to St. Vincent De Paul, St. Joseph Parish or Poor Clare Monastery. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE