Wilsher, Jr., John E.

John E. Wilsher, Jr. passed away Thursday, July 23rd, 2020, in St. Simons Island, Ga. John was born on February 17, 1938 in Cleveland, Oh. He was raised in Atlanta, Ga. In 1964, he married Barbara Barnes. He lived and worked in St. Louis, Mo., where his two children, Dale and Jack, were raised. In 2001, John and Barbara retired to St. Simons Island, Ga.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter and son in law, Dale and Jeff Raikes (Erie, Co.); son, Jack Wilsher (St. Louis, Mo.); and grandchildren, Savannah, Casey, Caroline, Ansley, and Dalton.