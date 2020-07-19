1/
John Edward "Jack" Freund
Freund, John Edward 'Jack'

Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Coffey) for 57 years; loving father of John Freund, Jr., D.D.S., Elizabeth (Joseph) Hartman, and Maggie (Mike) Rother; cherished grandfather of Isabella and Chase Hartman and Chole and Emmylou Rother; dear brother of Joan Marie Felling and the late Elmer "Bud" Freund; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Private Funeral Mass at St. Anselm Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Society St. Anselm Council, Evelyn's House, or Our Lady's Inn, or Fr. Bob's Outreach. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
