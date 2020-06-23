John Edward "Jack" Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Parker, John Edward "Jack"

Jack Parker, founder of O'Connell's Pub, beloved Father, horse race aficionado, consummate reader, avid gardener, card shark, sage, and huge Cardinals fan, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was born in St. Louis in 1937 where he lived his whole life. Those who knew him relied on his words of wisdom on any subject matter. He welcomed everyone into O'Connell's from the very first day and it became a gathering place for our entire city to discuss politics, sports, art and life for over 5 decades. He leaves behind his 5 children; son Tom & Nina; son David; daughter Tori; daughter Lizi; son John & Heather; his 12 grandchildren with whom he cherished every moment; and 12 nieces & nephews. A celebration of his life will happen in the future when it is safe and, per the tradition he established at O'Connell's, all will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Native American people he respected and loved at The Native American Relief Fund

(https://nmcf.org/programs/native/).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved