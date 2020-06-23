Parker, John Edward "Jack"

Jack Parker, founder of O'Connell's Pub, beloved Father, horse race aficionado, consummate reader, avid gardener, card shark, sage, and huge Cardinals fan, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was born in St. Louis in 1937 where he lived his whole life. Those who knew him relied on his words of wisdom on any subject matter. He welcomed everyone into O'Connell's from the very first day and it became a gathering place for our entire city to discuss politics, sports, art and life for over 5 decades. He leaves behind his 5 children; son Tom & Nina; son David; daughter Tori; daughter Lizi; son John & Heather; his 12 grandchildren with whom he cherished every moment; and 12 nieces & nephews. A celebration of his life will happen in the future when it is safe and, per the tradition he established at O'Connell's, all will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Native American people he respected and loved at The Native American Relief Fund

(https://nmcf.org/programs/native/).