Ruder, John Edward

John passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the age of 84.John was born in Granite City, IL on February 20, 1935 to Edward and Laura Ruder and resided at his home in University City, Missouri.

John retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing after 38 years of service and was the founder of Ruder Auto Service in O'Fallon, Missouri. John loved country music, fishing, and golf and in the later years began building the model aircraft he had collected for many years.

John is preceded in death by Mother Laura, Father Edward as well as Brothers Alan, and Jim and Sisters Mary and Carolyn.John is survived by his wife Eleanor, his four sons and spouses Johnathan & Michelle Kunin, Christopher & Phyllis, David & Glenda, and Michael & Aileen. John was also a loving grandfather to, Jason and Erin Fonke, Shane and Melissa Creasy, John Ruder, Molly Ruder, Brandon Ruder, Shawn Fields, Marc Ruder, Matthew Ruder, and Great-grandfather to Sammi Creasy, Ella Fonke, Elise Fonke, and Gavin Fonke. John has three remaining siblings Carl Ruder, Mikki Massey, and Charles Ruder

Services: No formal services will be held, the family is planning an intimate gathering in memory of John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to . The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who cared for him in his final time here with us.