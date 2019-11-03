Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ernest Cannon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

58, passed away October 23, 2019, after battling ALS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jamie and Mary Jo Cannon. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Lori (Moore) Cannon; daughter Rachel Cannon; sons Daniel and Andrew Cannon; sister Nancy (Scott Masterson) Masterson; brother David (Doreen) Cannon and many nieces and nephews.



John was born and raised in St. Louis and attended Pilgrim Congregational Church. In college he had a born again experience and began attending West County Assembly of God Church in 1982, where he met his wife Lori. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1984, earning a BA in Architecture. John worked at several architecture firms in St. Louis, including Washington and Missouri St. Louis Universities. He was involved in Christian ministries and other organizations. He was an avid fan of St. Louis Sports Teams.



Memorial Services: November 16, 2019 at West County Assembly of God in Chesterfield, MO. Visitation 10:00 am. Service: 11:00 am

