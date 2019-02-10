St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
John F. Bacheldor Patricia G. Bacheldor Jr. Obituary
Bacheldor, John F. Jr. Bacheldor, Patricia G. Saturday, January 26, 2019 and wife Patricia G. Bacheldor (Gagnepain), Tuesday, February 5, 2019, both baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. They were the dear parents of Julie (Matt) Lien, and Mary Pat (Recardo) Tillman; and loving grandparents of Joseph A. Lien and Hunter H. Hernandez; and their faithful poodle, Buddy. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
