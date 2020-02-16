John F. "Jack" Brimmer

Brimmer, John F. 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Sherry Brimmer; loving father of Kevin (Tawnya) Brimmer and Karen Brimmer; dearest grandfather of Lee Brimmer; dear brother of Kathy McIver and Joe Brimmer; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., Monday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
