Held, John F., Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at age 80. Preceded in death by his parents John F. Held, Sr. and Helen Margie Held (nee Cooper); loving husband of 59 years to the love of his life, Jacqueline Jackie Held (nee Hoffman); beloved father of Vicky (Andy) Garcia and Shari (Bob) Troske; dear grandfather of Andres (Catalina), Geoffrey (Madison), Alejandro, Nathan, Andrea and Emily; loving brother of the late Joan Bryant (nee Held); dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. John was in management for Colonial Baking Company, also worked in Pharmaceutical Sales. Retired from Schnucks' as a Bakery Plant Manager, and after retirement, worked on Schnucks' Bakery Projects. John loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren, family, work and working with people. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, March 22, 4-9 p.m. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, March 23, 9:00 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (4725 Mattis Rd.) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019