St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for John Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Held Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Held Jr. Obituary
Held, John F., Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at age 80. Preceded in death by his parents John F. Held, Sr. and Helen Margie Held (nee Cooper); loving husband of 59 years to the love of his life, Jacqueline Jackie Held (nee Hoffman); beloved father of Vicky (Andy) Garcia and Shari (Bob) Troske; dear grandfather of Andres (Catalina), Geoffrey (Madison), Alejandro, Nathan, Andrea and Emily; loving brother of the late Joan Bryant (nee Held); dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. John was in management for Colonial Baking Company, also worked in Pharmaceutical Sales. Retired from Schnucks' as a Bakery Plant Manager, and after retirement, worked on Schnucks' Bakery Projects. John loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren, family, work and working with people. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, March 22, 4-9 p.m. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, March 23, 9:00 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (4725 Mattis Rd.) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now