O'Day, John F.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela O'Day (nee Groeper). Dear father of Ariane, Erin, Shannon and Bridget O'Day. Dear brother of Toni (John) Hancock, Maureen O'Day (George Everding), Stephanie Hof, Monica (the late Wayne) Reckamp, Tim "Nick" (Nancy) O'Day and the late Michael (survived by Tracy) O'Dea. Dear son of the late Joseph and Antoinette O'Day. Dear son-in-law of Orlyn and Rachel Groeper. Dear brother-in-law of the late Phyllis Kleinschmidt. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

John graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife and worked for Duke Manufacturing Co. for over 40 years. He loved going to his daughter's sporting events, hunting and fishing.