1/
John F. O'Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

O'Day, John F.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela O'Day (nee Groeper). Dear father of Ariane, Erin, Shannon and Bridget O'Day. Dear brother of Toni (John) Hancock, Maureen O'Day (George Everding), Stephanie Hof, Monica (the late Wayne) Reckamp, Tim "Nick" (Nancy) O'Day and the late Michael (survived by Tracy) O'Dea. Dear son of the late Joseph and Antoinette O'Day. Dear son-in-law of Orlyn and Rachel Groeper. Dear brother-in-law of the late Phyllis Kleinschmidt. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

John graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife and worked for Duke Manufacturing Co. for over 40 years. He loved going to his daughter's sporting events, hunting and fishing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved