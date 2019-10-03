St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
John Fallon "Jack" O'Leary

John Fallon "Jack" O'Leary Obituary

O'Leary, John "Jack" Fallon

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Loving husband to the late Gale O'Leary (nee Eddie). Dear father to Fallon, Timothy (Debbie), Daniel (Karen), Michael, Patrick (Hope), Meghan, Glennon (Diane) and Sheila (Bill) Stewart. Proud grandfather to 11 & great-grandfather to 6.

Services: Funeral Mass Saturday Oct 5th, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Guardian Angel Settlement Association. Visitation Friday Oct 4th, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
