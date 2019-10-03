|
O'Leary, John "Jack" Fallon
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Loving husband to the late Gale O'Leary (nee Eddie). Dear father to Fallon, Timothy (Debbie), Daniel (Karen), Michael, Patrick (Hope), Meghan, Glennon (Diane) and Sheila (Bill) Stewart. Proud grandfather to 11 & great-grandfather to 6.
Services: Funeral Mass Saturday Oct 5th, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Guardian Angel Settlement Association. Visitation Friday Oct 4th, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019