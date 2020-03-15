|
|
Fischer, John
Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Eva Fischer; loving father of Herbert (Karen) Fischer and Monica (Carl) Krisanic; dear grandfather of Eric and Michael Fischer, Gabriella and Sonja Krisanic; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 19, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020