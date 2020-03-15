St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fischer Obituary

Fischer, John

Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Eva Fischer; loving father of Herbert (Karen) Fischer and Monica (Carl) Krisanic; dear grandfather of Eric and Michael Fischer, Gabriella and Sonja Krisanic; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 19, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now