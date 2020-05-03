John Francis Carrigan
Carrigan, John Francis John Francis Carrigan passed away at the age of 78 in Columbia, MO., his wife Kikuko passed away at the age of 80 before him in 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Sheree Carrigan Prior, husband David and (3) grandchildren in CA along with his cousin Mary Stahl of St. Louis, MO. He was the son of Frank E. Carrigan and Goldie Carrigan. He lived most of his life in St. Louis, MO with his family until his retirement where he resided in California for over 10 years. He served in the U.S. Navy where he met his wife in Japan. He enjoyed music, politics and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He had a compassionate spirit and will be greatly missed. Services: Date to be determined - Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
