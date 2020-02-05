Donovan, Jr. M.D., John Francis

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise A. Donovan (nee Gruver); son of the late John F. and Dorothy M. Donovan (nee Wilder).

Born in 1942 in Boston, Mass, graduated from Boston College High School, Boston College in Boston, Mass and Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Brother of Agnes Donovan Walker of Dover, New Hampshire; dear father of John Francis III (Elizabeth), the late James Patrick Donovan, M.D., Matthew Raymond (Jessamyn), Mary Elizabeth Schwartz (Jason A.) and Brian T. Donovan; grandfather of Mallory, Lexi, Sarah, Michael, James, George, John Henry and Jason Patrick; dear friend, uncle, brother and beloved physician.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester, Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.