Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Ballwin, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Ballwin, MO
John Francis Hogan Obituary

Hogan, John Francis

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Lois Hogan (nee Vollmer); devoted father of Daniel (Theresa Reuther) Hogan, Diane Fiesta, Michael (Carol) Hogan, Angela Heiligenstein and the late Kathleen (Gerry) Bucher & Patrick (Julie) Hogan; dear grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of four; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

John was a long-time member of the DeAndreis Knights of Columbus.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or ALS Association. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
More information