|
|
Hogan, John Francis
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Lois Hogan (nee Vollmer); devoted father of Daniel (Theresa Reuther) Hogan, Diane Fiesta, Michael (Carol) Hogan, Angela Heiligenstein and the late Kathleen (Gerry) Bucher & Patrick (Julie) Hogan; dear grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of four; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.
John was a long-time member of the DeAndreis Knights of Columbus.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or ALS Association. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019