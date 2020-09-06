Lindeman, John Francis M.D.

Dr. Lindeman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 54 years of Ellen Diestelkamp Lindeman; son of the late Carl Henry Lindeman, M.D. and the late Zoe Fitzgerald Lindeman; loving father of Catherine Gunsbury (Curt), Zoe Perez (Ed), Kara Lindeman Erker and Anneliese Daskal (David); doting grandfather of John and Liam Gunsbury; Alina, Gabriella and Eddie Perez; Ian, Henry, George and Mary Claire Erker; and Natalie and Lucas Daskal; devoted brother of Jim Lindeman (Sue), Bob Lindeman, Mary Fournie (Ray) and the late Zoe Buckley (Bill); brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to so many.

In true Jesuit spirit, John was a man for others. He will be remembered as a wise and trusted soul who provided comfort, guidance and encouragement to many throughout his life. His steadfast equanimity made the world a better place. He will live in our hearts forever.

Services: A private funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in University City. In lieu of flowers or Masses, contributions would be appreciated to St. Louis University High School, 4970 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; Churchill Center and School, 1021 Municipal Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131; or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105.

