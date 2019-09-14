St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Senn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frank Senn


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Frank Senn Obituary

Senn, John Frank

age 70, passed away Saturday, September 7th, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born on March 9, 1949 in Saint Louis, MO. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy; his son John (Erin), his daughter Stefanie (Brian), and his grandchildren Emerson and Matthew. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving in the Vietnam War at the rank of Specialist 5.

Services: Graveside service on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. KUTIS SO. CO. SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now