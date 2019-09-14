|
|
Senn, John Frank
age 70, passed away Saturday, September 7th, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born on March 9, 1949 in Saint Louis, MO. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy; his son John (Erin), his daughter Stefanie (Brian), and his grandchildren Emerson and Matthew. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving in the Vietnam War at the rank of Specialist 5.
Services: Graveside service on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. KUTIS SO. CO. SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019